Sundeep Kishan shares first look from his upcoming hockey-based film A1 Express

Sundeep Kishan's A1 Express is in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the theatres soon, the makers confirmed

Sundeep Kishan has shared the first look from his upcoming Telugu venture A1 Express, which also happens to be the actor's 25th film. Kishan said that the film is his most ambitious project to date.

See the first look

In the first look, Sundeep is seen holding a hockey stick in one hand. The actor is seen holding his jersey in celebration on his other hand, waving it at a packed hockey stadium.

The image highlights the actor's well-sculpted physique. The makers of the film said that A1 Express is expected to hit theatres soon. The film is in the post-production stage.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the first look as well, sharing that A1 Express is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu. Sundeep Kishan along with TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Aggarwal, Sundeep Kishan, and Daya Pannem has produced the film.

FIRST LOOK OF SPORTS ENTERTAINER... Set against the backdrop of #Hockey, #Telugu film #A1Express - starring #SundeepKishan - is now complete... Directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu... Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Abhishek Aggarwal, Sundeep Kishan and Daya Pannem. #SK25 pic.twitter.com/Tr9htSYTbA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2021

A report by Cinema Express said that Sundeep's upcoming film is a remake of Tamil sports drama Natpe Thunai. Lavanya Tripathi will be essaying the role of the female lead in A1 Express.

The Times of India reported that A1 Express is said to be the first hockey-based film in Telugu cinema.

The film also stars Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murli Sharma, and Srinivas Avasarala. The cast of the film had undergone a month-long hockey training to learn the nuances of the sports.

A1 Express shooting resumed in September last year after a gap of five months. Sundeep Kishan said that he is delighted to be back on the sets and even thanked his production team for making it happen.

The shooting location was regularly disinfected and sanitised and the entire cast and crew were adhering to safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.