Festival director Tabitha Jackson said everyone from volunteers to filmmakers and pass holders attending the festival in Utah or Sundance-affiliated events would have to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone looking to go to the Sundance Film Festival in Utah next year is going to need more than a badge. All participants must be fully vaccinated too, festival director Tabitha Jackson said Tuesday.

The 2022 Festival is requiring people attending the festival or Sundance-affiliated events to have received the COVID-19 vaccine. That means everyone from volunteers to filmmakers and pass holders. More details will follow in the coming months.

Following the largely virtual Sundance earlier this year, organisers are planning to hold in-person events in 2022 with screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as some “satellite” screenings at regional theatres throughout the US.

The 2022 Festival is set for 20-30 January.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ajitpal Singh's Fire in the Mountains and director duo Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh's Writing with Fire were the two Indian films selected for this year's festival, that took place from 28 January to 3 February.

Singh's debut Hindi feature, Fire in the Mountains, had its world premiere in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition, which showcases 10 narrative feature films from emerging talent around the world offering fresh perspectives and inventive styles.

Whereas, Writing With Fire marked the feature debut of directors Thomas and Ghosh and the film premiered the World Cinema Documentary Competition segment, which celebrates 10 non-fiction feature films from emerging talent around the world showcase some of the most courageous and extraordinary filmmaking.

(With agency inputs)