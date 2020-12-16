Sundance Film Festival 2021 lineup includes Indian titles Fire In The Mountains, Writing with Fire

Produced by Jar Pictures, Fire In The Mountains is the only Indian title selected in the World Cinema Dramatic competition section of the Sundance Film Festival 2021

Ajitpal Singh’s debut feature Fire In The Mountains will be premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2021 in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition section. The Jar Pictures production is the only Indian title among the 10 movies in this section.

Check out the announcement here

The only indian film to be selected at Sundance this year pic.twitter.com/Yzh11eIehF — Jar Pictures (@JarPictures) December 16, 2020

The 82-minute film revolves around "a mother who toils to save money to build a road in a remote Himalayan village to take her wheelchair-bound son for physiotherapy but her husband believes that a shamanic ritual (Jagar) is the remedy," a press release read.

Fire In The Mountains stars Vinamrata Rai in the central role of the mother along with Chandan Bisht and Sonal Jha, introducing first-time young actors from Uttarakhand, Harshita Tewari and Mayank Singh Jaira. It is produced by Ajay Rai and Alan McAlex and co-produced by Amit Mehta and Mauli Singh.

Singh whose short film Rammat-Gammat won ‘Special Mention’ at International Short Film Festival of Oberhausen 2018, said his debut feature is inspired by a personal incident, "The idea of Fire In The Mountains came from a personal tragedy when my cousin sister Amarjeet Kaur died because her husband didn’t take her to the hospital thinking she was possessed by a ghost. The film is about the clash of two worldviews- traditional and modern, with a strong woman at the heart of it and I hope my film will make people ask some relevant questions about their blind faiths.”

Also selected in the World Cinema Documentary Competition section is the Indian production Writing With Fire, directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, reports Scroll.

The film follows this ambitious group of Dalit wonder women -- led by their chief reporter, Meera -- as the team switches from print to digital in order to stay relevant.

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival will be held from 28 January to 3 February. Normally held in Park City, Utah, the festival has opted for virtual edition this year due to COVID-19 , combined with the drive-in and socially distanced screenings around the country.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)