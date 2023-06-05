Entertainment

Sulochana Latkar passes away at 94; Riteish Deshmukh, Madhuri Dixit, PM Narendra Modi and others mourn on social media

Sulochana's antim darshan will be held at her Prabhadevi residence and cremation will be held at 5:30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.

FP Staff June 05, 2023 08:36:56 IST
Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar, who is considered as one of ‘Bollywood’s iconic moms’, passed away at the age of 94. In her illustrious career, she featured in more than 200 Hindi films and garnered many accolades including Padma Shri.

Sulochana‘s daughter confirmed the news and said the actress had ‘age related health issues and breathing difficulties’. Many Bollywood and political personalities including Narendra Modi, Urmila Matondkar, Sonali Kulkarni, Riteish Deshmukh and others paid tribute to the actress on social media.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also paid tribute to the veteran actress and told E Times, “After Nirupa Roy ji she played my mother in the largest number of films. Sulochana ji was indeed a mother-figure to both the Hindi and Marathi film industry. I still remember the beautiful handwritten letter she had sent me on my 75th birthday. It was one of the most cherished gifts I’ve ever received.”

Sulochana’s antim darshan will be held at her Prabhadevi residence and cremation will be held on Monday at 5:30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.

