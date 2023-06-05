Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar, who is considered as one of ‘Bollywood’s iconic moms’, passed away at the age of 94. In her illustrious career, she featured in more than 200 Hindi films and garnered many accolades including Padma Shri.

Sulochana‘s daughter confirmed the news and said the actress had ‘age related health issues and breathing difficulties’. Many Bollywood and political personalities including Narendra Modi, Urmila Matondkar, Sonali Kulkarni, Riteish Deshmukh and others paid tribute to the actress on social media.

The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2023

Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always… — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 4, 2023

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also paid tribute to the veteran actress and told E Times, “After Nirupa Roy ji she played my mother in the largest number of films. Sulochana ji was indeed a mother-figure to both the Hindi and Marathi film industry. I still remember the beautiful handwritten letter she had sent me on my 75th birthday. It was one of the most cherished gifts I’ve ever received.”

Sulochana’s antim darshan will be held at her Prabhadevi residence and cremation will be held on Monday at 5:30 pm at Shivaji Park crematorium.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.