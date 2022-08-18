Jacqueline Fernandez will be reportedly moving to the Patiala Court on Thursday to seek a copy of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

In a recent turn of events, Jacqueline Fernandez will reportedly move to the Patiala Court on Thursday to seek a copy of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. This comes after the actress has been named as an accused on Wednesday in a charge sheet filed by the ED in Rs 200 crore money laundering case against the conman. According to The Times Of India, Jaqueline’s lawyer Prashant Patil has claimed that the actress hasn’t received any copy of the complaint filed. In addition, the lawyer reportedly stated that there has been no official communication from the ED or the court. And now the actress will be moving the Patiala Court to ask for a copy of the filed charge sheet, the report stated.

The report quoted Prashant Patil as saying, “We will apply for a certified copy of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate.” Adding that this is a “right of the accused,” the lawyer said that they are hopeful that they will get it. The lawyer revealed that they have also listed an application seeking permission to travel abroad before the Delhi Court almost 15 days ago. Prashant added, “The application for permission to travel abroad is listed tomorrow before the Special PMLA Court at Delhi. We shall make an application to the Hon’ble Court to issue a summons for Jacqueline and fix a date for her physical appearance.”

Earlier, Prashant in conversation with TOI revealed that they haven’t received any official information from the authorities, and learned about the “complaint being filed by the ED only through media reports.” And went on to say that if these “media reports are true,” then it is very unfortunate that the actress has been named “as an accused” in the money laundering case. The report added him saying that to protect dignity and liberty, Jacqueline will take necessary steps under the law. Prashant also informed the media that during the investigation, the actress has been fully cooperative, and 'she is a victim of a larger conspiracy.'

