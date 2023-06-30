Sujoy Ghosh, who has directed Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2, spoke to Pinkvilla about directing the newest couple in Tinsel Town and how their love story began. He said, “It just happened. I was working with Vijay on a film earlier and then Tamannaah in. They both wanted to work together and it just happened. I gave them the script. Tamannaah liked the script, Vijay liked the script. Tamannaah had some questions, Vijay answered those questions and then..game on.”

He added, “I think they were the only two people who were willing to do it.” And also said, “I’m just joking.”

Bhatia, who never locked lips onscreen, broke her 18-year-old no-kissing policy for boyfriend Vijay Varma in the anthology Lust Stories 2 for Sujoy Ghosh’s segment. A few weeks back, the Baahubali star revealed that she is dating Vijay and said he is her ‘happy place’.

In a recent interview, Tamannaah revealed how Vijay made her feel ‘safe’ while shooting an intimate scene in the web series. “I’ve never felt so safe around an actor. And that’s what’s really important for an actor. You need to feel that kind of safety. It’s like a jump you’re taking, especially in a film like this. He just, from the moment go, made me feel so safe that I wasn’t scared to say anything, do anything, emote in a certain way. He just made it feel so easy. So that’s definitely something I love about him,” said the actress while having a conversation with Bollywood Bubble.

