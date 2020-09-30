Suhana Khan urges to end colourism in Instagram post: 'We come in different shades'
Suhana Khan's post was targeted at internet trolls who kept commenting on how she looked lighter-toned than usual in a recent picture.
Suhana Khan is calling out the obsession with fair skin in India and how dark skin is associated with ugliness. Taking to her Instagram account, the 20-year-old shared how she has been called ugly because of her skin tone since she was 12 years old.
This post was also targeted at internet trolls who kept commenting on how Suhana looked lighter-toned than usual in a recent picture. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter also posted screenshots of some of the comments that she had received.
“There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!!” she wrote in a long caption to her latest post adding that this is not only about her, but rather about every young girl and boy who has grown up feeling inferior for no reason. Suhana further stated that these were just a few of the comments made on her appearance, including being called ugly just because of her skin tone since she was 12 years old.
She then wrote that the sad part about this colour obsession was, as Indians, most of us are “brown”, even if we “come in different shades”, Suhana pointed out that no matter how much one tries to distance themselves from the melanin, one cannot do that in this country.
Stating that hating one’s own people just means that an individual is extremely insecure, she added how someone’s height or skin colour should not be the parameter to judge their beauty on. “I hope it helps to know that I’m 5’3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” she ended the note.
See the post
View this post on Instagram
There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown - yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can't. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I'm sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you're not 5"7 and fair you're not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I'm 5"3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism
This reaction came after several Instagram users commented on her picture, asking if she has lightened her skin tone. Suhana rubbished the suggestion in an Instagram story and said that she “would never” do that.
A few days back the youngster had reposted a tweet about misogyny as well. Suhana took to her Instagram stories to share the post, highlighting 'double standards'. Sharing the post, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter wrote. "The double standards are scary," along with a broken heart emoji. The original post spoke about how misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women but is also a subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards them as well.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Mulan draws mixed response at Chinese box office, viewers claim 'poor artistic level, stereotypical portrayals'
Disney's Mulan remake debuted in China over the weekend with a disappointing $23 million, even with most theaters in the region being reopened
Emmy Awards 2020: Networks, streaming services pledge to donate $2.8 mn to fight child hunger
The Television Academy announced that each network and streaming service competing on the telecast has pledged a $100,000 donation for every Emmy they win.
Amish Tripathi's novel Legend of Suheldev to get feature film adaptation; author will produce movie
Legend of Suheldev: The King Who Saved India tells the story of a semi-legendary Indian king from Shravasti in Uttar Pradesh, who defeated Mahmud of Ghazni’s army in Bahraich in the 11th century.