Suhana Khan urges to end colourism in Instagram post: 'We come in different shades'

Suhana Khan's post was targeted at internet trolls who kept commenting on how she looked lighter-toned than usual in a recent picture.

Suhana Khan is calling out the obsession with fair skin in India and how dark skin is associated with ugliness. Taking to her Instagram account, the 20-year-old shared how she has been called ugly because of her skin tone since she was 12 years old.

This post was also targeted at internet trolls who kept commenting on how Suhana looked lighter-toned than usual in a recent picture. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter also posted screenshots of some of the comments that she had received.

“There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!!” she wrote in a long caption to her latest post adding that this is not only about her, but rather about every young girl and boy who has grown up feeling inferior for no reason. Suhana further stated that these were just a few of the comments made on her appearance, including being called ugly just because of her skin tone since she was 12 years old.

She then wrote that the sad part about this colour obsession was, as Indians, most of us are “brown”, even if we “come in different shades”, Suhana pointed out that no matter how much one tries to distance themselves from the melanin, one cannot do that in this country.

Stating that hating one’s own people just means that an individual is extremely insecure, she added how someone’s height or skin colour should not be the parameter to judge their beauty on. “I hope it helps to know that I’m 5’3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” she ended the note.

See the post

This reaction came after several Instagram users commented on her picture, asking if she has lightened her skin tone. Suhana rubbished the suggestion in an Instagram story and said that she “would never” do that.

A few days back the youngster had reposted a tweet about misogyny as well. Suhana took to her Instagram stories to share the post, highlighting 'double standards'. Sharing the post, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter wrote. "The double standards are scary," along with a broken heart emoji. The original post spoke about how misogyny is not only conscious hate towards women but is also a subconscious conditioned hateful behaviour towards them as well.