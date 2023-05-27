As an artist, Suhana Khan has acquired her father Shah Rukh Khan’s quality of “absorbing and learning”, says choreographer Bosco Martis, who worked with the newcomer on her debut film “The Archies”.

Suhana, 23, is making foray into films with Netflix’s live-action musical “The Archies“, based on the characters of the popular American comics. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Bosco said the young actor doesn’t carry the baggage of being the daughter of a superstar and her approach towards work is positive. “For me, she is an exception. Her hard work, persistence and attitude towards anything that is related to work is positive. She doesn’t come with the baggage that she is Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter.”

“She brings her personality and comes in as a sponge. You can work around with her and she just keeps absorbing and learning. It is such a great thing for an artist. I think she has learnt it from her dad. It is fantastic, the 48-year-old choreographer told PTI.

Also, Martis, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, spoke about his excitement for IIFA 2023, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and much more.

Please share your excitement for IIFA

It’s great to be here, so much aura around. It feels good. It’s always so happy to see the whole community together and celebrate, and this is one of those moments.

Your personal favourite step or song

I think Senorita, it got us our National Award so that’s one of my favourites.

One actor you love to choreograph

Ranbir Kapoor

Your inspiration, idol

As a choreographer, Prrabhudeva sir was always my inspiration.

