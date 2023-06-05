Director Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story has turned out to be a humongous blockbuster at the box office. With collections of around Rs 235 crore, the Adah Sharma starrer has emerged highest grossing female-centric film beating Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Dirty Picture and others.

Reacting to this feat, director Sudipto Sen told ETimes, “Being at number 1 is always exciting. We all work only towards that. But unless we know the numbers of old classics like Mother India, Bandini, Guide, Sahib Biwi Aur Gulam or the Tamil film Mahanati… it is premature for any sensible comment.”

5th week and #TheKeralaStory still going strong 😱😱😍 ! thank you for keeping us alive in theatres still and repeat watching it also 😍❤️💕 cya in theatres today and support the new releases as well and watch them also in theatres and make their movies also big big blockbusters… pic.twitter.com/iaV9tAt30W — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) June 4, 2023

He added, “In Hollywood, even the old classics are supported by statistics. Like, they calculated, Casablanca as the all-time highest-grosser Hollywood film. Casablanca earned 3.7 million dollars when it was released in 1943. Which economists calculate to be more than 2.5 billion, in today’s currency power.”

Shedding the light on statistical transparency, Sudipto quoted, “Our people are unfortunately not evolved. Positive thinking, and thinking-ahead need vision, and that vision is very scarce.”

Talking about the box office numbers, producer Vipul Shah recently told Firstpost, “When I decided to make this film, box-office was completely out of the context because I never wanted to make this film for any return. I wouldn’t have cared if all the money that we had put wasn’t recovered but we wanted this subject to reach out to the maximum number of people, and it has a happened. There’s a huge conversation around the film, discussions, and debates across the country.”

