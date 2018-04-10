Sudhir Mishra raps in new promotional song for Daas Dev, illuminating his Devdas-meets-Hamlet story

Sudhir Mishra's upcoming movie Daas Dev, slated for a 20 April release, is an amalgamation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's Devdas and Shakespeare's Hamlet. The story of a project as ambitious as Daas Dev, one which combines two classics of literature from different parts of the world, can get overwhelming for the audiences. Rooted in the world of politics and exploring the dynamics of lust, power and greed, Daas Dev gives a modern twist to the story of Devdas.

To give the audiences an essence of what the movie is all about, director Sudhir Mishra and actor Saurabh Shukla have appeared in a music video rapping about the movie's plot and its various intricacies. In the video, Sudhir and Saurabh can be seen driving around in a car and rapping about the different styles of Chattopadhyay and Shakespeare, and why they incorporated it into the movie.

Saurabh then goes on to rap about the 'pious' Dev and how he is being deceived by lust and power ("lust was real, power was fake"). The rap poses more questions about the basic nature of the titular character with Mishra ending the song with the line "only time will tell if he is Daas or Dev, I have simply left him on his fate".

In a report by Mumbai Mirror, Sudhir was quoted saying, "My friend, Anshu Sharma, saw the film and loved it so much that it inspired him to come up with a rap song for which Gaurav Solanki penned the Hindi lyrics. Initially, it was supposed to be shot on Saurabh (Shukla) with my voice in the background but he convinced me to feature in the video and so I will be seen in a few shots."

The director also admitted that he was wary of the idea of rapping and had planned to get a professional on-board, but went ahead when insisted by his team.

Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 14:56 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 15:21 PM