Sudhir Mishra announces he'll remake his debut directorial, Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin, inspired by 'students of today'

Amid the ongoing nationwide protest against the newly amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has announced he will remake his debut movie Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin. Released in 1987, the film had student activism at its centre.

Taking to Twitter, Mishra writes he is inspired by the "students of today" to revisit the movie. He assures the remake will not be exactly the same as the original one.

Check out the tweet here

I am going to remake my first film ! The students of today are the trigger . It won’t be exactly the same though. — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) December 31, 2019

Shekhar Kapur comments on Mishra's status with a "yes", to which Mishra replies saying he will start working on the script soon.

Check out the tweet here

Would be interesting to explore the same structure now . Am going to start working on the script. Will show it to you soon . And Happy New Year ! https://t.co/L8QpHI8YOD — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) December 31, 2019

A Twitter user writes Mishra's film may not be approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the current political climate. Sudhir responds by saying he directed Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, another controversial film based on student politics, in 2004. He further asserts he does not make propagandist or sensationalist films.

Check out the tweet here

I made Hazaaron in 2004 . I don’t make sensationalist or propagandist films . They tend to see some sides , yet take a side . https://t.co/YvdjMxaZt5 — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) December 31, 2019

Featuring Manohar Singh, Habib Tanvir, BM Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Sushmita Mukherjee, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles, Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin narrates the story of three school friends, now old, heading to their boarding school for the centenary celebration. During their journey from Mumbai to Rajpur on a train, the friends are reminded of their student activism days and their failures. On reaching, they are once again confronted by political skirmishes, harking back to the events when they were not able to adhere to their own conscience.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 10:51:09 IST