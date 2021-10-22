Sudhaa Chandran shared her ordeal of going through this 'security grill each time' and added that it 'hurts.'

Renowned actor and Bharatanatyam dancer Sudhaa Chandran, who lost her leg in an accident, took to social media on Thursday and made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Her appeal was to issue a specific card to senior citizens like her so that they are not questioned or grilled by the airport authorities every time.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 56-year-old actor expressed her ordeal of going through security checks. Despite requesting the airport officials to conduct an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for her artificial limb, she is asked to remove it every time she travels by air.

“Every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, I am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji?” Chandran is heard saying in the video.

Check out the video here

The actor recorded the video at an airport revealing that she is totally hurt after this incident. Also, every time going through the same procedure is totally hurting, she claimed. Further in her post, Chandran hoped that the message reaches the concerned state and central government authorities.

Soon after her post went viral, TV actor Karanvir Bohra extended his support and re-posted Chandran's video on his Instagram feed.

For the unversed, she lost her leg many years ago in an accident and later returned to acting and dancing after she started using a prosthetic foot.