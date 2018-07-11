Sudeep on Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Excited and nervous about working with Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, officially went on the floors in December in Hyderabad last year. The film is being directed by Surender Reddy, popular for helming the Kick franchise and produced by Ram Charan on a whopping budget of Rs. 150 crore. Boasting an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Sethupathi among others, the film completed its first schedule of shooting in April. With its second schedule currently on the floors, Kannada superstar Sudeep joined the sets earlier this week and he’s excited to be part of the project.

Sudeep took to Twitter and wrote that he sees this project as a surprise that came his way. He further added that he’s excited as well as nervous to share screen space with the legend Chiranjeevi. He also revealed it’s the first historical project of his career. After wrapping up his shoot on the first day, Sudeep said he was floored by Chiranjeevi’s humility.

After being announced with much fanfare in August last year the film’s first poster and motion poster were subsequently released. After Baahubali, it is tipped to be the most exciting multi-starrer to come out of southern cinema. On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character. Last year, on his show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, he said he regretted missing out an opportunity to play the character of legendary Bhagat Singh. “It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

Cinema has always been kind by throwing surprises at me in regular intervals... Here's another ,,Sharing the screen with the Legend Chiranjeevi Sir in SYERAA.. under SurenderReddy sir,,also my 1st historical. Excited ,,yess.

Worried,,yesssssss. — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) July 9, 2018

Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was originally signed for the project. However, last December he opted out of the project citing scheduling conflicts and his exit came as a big blow to the makers. He told reporters in Hyderabad that he had to opt out of the project due to other commitments. “I was looking forward to working on this project but things didn’t work out as per my schedule. Even though I wanted to work on this project, things didn’t work in my favour as there’s only a certain amount of work one can take up.” The makers are yet to find a replacement for Rahman; however, names such as Ilayaraja, SS Thaman and Amit Trivedi have been doing the rounds.

