Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, best known for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, recently spoke about facing casting couch in her career and how it deeply affected her. The actress narrated her ordeal in a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, the actress revealed, “I was almost on the verge of tears. I picked up all my stuff and I said I’m just coming and I ran.”

She added, “I met this director and he asked me, ‘Who are you close to, mom or dad?’ We were meeting in a hotel and in those days, a lot of meetings happened in hotels. It was quite common. I said, ‘I am very close to my father.’” What the director said next, left her shocked. “He said, ‘Very nice, then call your father and tell him that I will drop you back home tomorrow morning.”

She further said, “At first, I didn’t understand what he was saying. It takes you a while to process. Then I was like it’s 4-5 pm right now. What am I going to do with him till tomorrow morning? Then it started striking me what he is probably intending.”

On Shekhar Kapur

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa‘ she spoke about her tumultuous marriage with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and also how Preity Zinta doesn’t exist for her anymore, someone who was accused of having a relationship with Kapur.

First talking about her marriage, the actor revealed, “I feel that my marriage to Shekhar Kapur was karma that I had to fulfil. Because when I met him I got obsessed. When I was a 10-12-year-old kid, I used to think that I will either marry Imran Khan (former cricketer and former PM of Pakistan ) or Shekhar Kapur. I went to meet him when he was casting for a film called, Champion. However, the film didn’t see the light of day. Then I kept meeting him and one thing lead to another.”