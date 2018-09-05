Success of Netflix film To All the Boys I've Loved Before leads to rise in sales of probiotic drink Yakult

Since the release of To All the Boys I've Loved Before on 17 August, the probiotic drink Yakult has witnessed flying-off-the-shelves sales.

Throughout the film, the protagonist Laura Jean and even Peter Kravinsky are seen drinking what they call a "Korean yogurt smoothie" which bears a striking resemblance to the Japanese dairy product.

According to Mark Bachman, head of M Science’s TickerTags, a research firm that analyzes the relationship between social media and a company’s performance, the product's "mention frequency" boosted after the release of the movie, reports Bloomberg. The publication further adds that while the shares of Yakult's stock dropped by 6 percent, they increased by about 2.6 percent since the film's premiere.

This is not the first time a brand has garnered attention through a mention on a show or film. In May, Nippon Paints became the centre of a viral meme that replaced the iconic battle cry in Avengers: Infinity War with the name of the brand.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is an adaptation of Jenny Han’s bestselling novel.

The film stars Laura Condor as Laura Jean, Noah Centineo as her love interest Peter Kavinsky, John Corbett as her father Dr Covey. Pretty Little Liars' Janel Parrish and Odd Squad's Anna Cathcart play her sisters Margot and Kitty.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 18:19 PM