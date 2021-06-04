The biopic on Subrata Roy will be announced on the business tycoon's 73rd birthday

A biopic on the life of Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy is in the making. The makers are planning to announce the project on the special occasion of Roy's 73rd birthday on 10 June. In a social media post, trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news about Roy's biopic.

He shared the announcement note in his tweet and captioned it as, "IT'S OFFICIAL... SUBRATA ROY BIOPIC ANNOUNCEMENT... Biopic on #SubrataRoy to be announced on his birthday [10 June 2021]”.

While the note reads “Big Announcement. Biopic on Business Tycoon Subrata Roy, to be made. Makers to officially announce the film on Subrata Roy’s 73rd Birthday, 10th June 2021”.

For the unversed, Roy is the chairman and managing worker of Sahara India Pariwar which is an Indian conglomerate with diversified assets including Aamby Valley City.

In 2010, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred Roy and two Sahara companies – Sahara Housing Investment Corp (SHIC) and Sahara India Real Estate Corp (SIREC) - from raising money from the public and made accusations against the group that they had raised several thousand crores through optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs) that SEBI deemed illegal. Later, Roy was sent to jail where he stayed for over two years. Since 2016, he is out on parole.

Last year, Netflix released a docuseries titled Bad Boy Billionaires, and of the episodes focused on Roy. Later, in an official statement, the Sahara group called it ill-motivated, misleading, incorrect documentary depicted through people who hold personal grudges against the company.