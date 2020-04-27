Subhash Ghai reportedly working on a sequel of Khalnayak and Kalicharan remake during coronavirus lockdown

Almost 27 years since Khal Nayak's successful release, filmmaker Subhash Ghai says he is ready with a sequel to the action film. According to Mumbai Mirror, Ghai is prepping up with a second instalment of Khal Nayak and he is also remaking his debut Hindi film Kalicharan that released in the year 1973.

While the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus has put shooting for television shows and films on hold, Ghai is working round the clock to prep for his upcoming projects.

“I talk for an hour each with the students and faculty of my acting school, watch films and shows, then, for three hours a day, work on scripts. For the last six-seven months we have only been creating content and now, I’m ready with two bound scripts—a sequel to Khal Nayak and a remake of my first directorial, Kalicharan," the director informs Mirror.

Khal Nayak revolved around a notorious criminal Ballu (Sanjay Dutt) who's wanted by the police for a plethora of murders and thefts. Despite getting arrested by the righteous inspector Ram (Jackie Shroff), Ballu narrowly escapes. Hence, Ram's girlfriend Ganga (Madhuri Dixit) volunteers to go undercover, to trap Ballu and help restore Ram's reputation. Things get more complicated, when Ballu falls for her. Though the film ends with his getting behind the bars again. Ghai further adds that the sequel will feature a younger villian and begin two years apart with Ballu stepping out of the prison.

The director went on to add that both the films are close to his heart and he is even open to convert them into a ‘six-hour-long web-series’ if the coronavirus lockdown has a grave impact on the movie industry and theatres remain closed for longer than expected. Ghai added that many young actors have shown interest in playing the lead in both his films.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 10:50:36 IST