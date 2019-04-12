You are here:

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Twitter reacts to Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria's high school drama

FP Staff

Apr 12, 2019 17:29:36 IST

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday starrer Student of the Year 2’s trailer is out and twiterrati seem to be ready with its verdict.

The trailer features the actors as students of St Teresa eyeing to win the prestigious Dignity Cup as they battle against each other. While Tiger performs major stunts and showcases his dancing skills, Tara and Ananya barely have a couple of scenes in it. The trio will be seen in a complicated love triangle in the film. The famous Kishore Kumar song ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ has also been recreated for the film.

From the comments Twitter, it doesn’t seem like the audience is impressed by what they saw. The micro-blogging site is now flooded with viewers' reactions, which is mostly in the form of memes.

However, there were a few who liked the film's trailer and appreciated the actors in it.

 SOTY 2, the sequel to Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012) will mark the debut of actresses Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Produced by Karan, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions the film is directed by I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein director Punit Malhotra. It is slated for a 10 May release.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 17:29:36 IST

