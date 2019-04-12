Student of the Year 2 trailer: Twitter reacts to Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria's high school drama

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday starrer Student of the Year 2’s trailer is out and twiterrati seem to be ready with its verdict.

The trailer features the actors as students of St Teresa eyeing to win the prestigious Dignity Cup as they battle against each other. While Tiger performs major stunts and showcases his dancing skills, Tara and Ananya barely have a couple of scenes in it. The trio will be seen in a complicated love triangle in the film. The famous Kishore Kumar song ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ has also been recreated for the film.

From the comments Twitter, it doesn’t seem like the audience is impressed by what they saw. The micro-blogging site is now flooded with viewers' reactions, which is mostly in the form of memes.

#SOTY2Trailer My brain after watching the trailer of #SOTY2 regarding watching this movie in the theatre pic.twitter.com/OOaTh3Rrxz — chichora piya (@chotathalaiva87) April 12, 2019

With this crap #SOTY2Trailer ,I can say that theatre me pic.twitter.com/coRtwlgUC2 — Vicky (@TheVicky_Singh) April 12, 2019

Idk why these Bolly or TV producers think that students of today's generation go to colleges to do everything accept studying 🙄 No bro, it's a competitive world. Outside your entertainment world, no one is Born with silver spoon in this country of 1 Billion #SOTY2Trailer — ❤🇮🇳 (@x_Tulip_xx) April 12, 2019

However, there were a few who liked the film's trailer and appreciated the actors in it.

The only thing I liked in that trailer is her attitude in this scene #SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/yJbBhX5hTK — ℬᗅℬℽℬⅈℛⅅ (@Its_Mitu) April 12, 2019

SOTY 2, the sequel to Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012) will mark the debut of actresses Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Produced by Karan, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions the film is directed by I Hate Luv Storys and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein director Punit Malhotra. It is slated for a 10 May release.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 17:29:36 IST

