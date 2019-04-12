Student of the Year 2: Tiger Shroff opens up about working with Punit Malhotra in high school drama

The trailer of Student of the Year 2 was released on 12 April in Mumbai. The highly-anticipated follow-up to the 2012 film stars Tiger Shroff alongside newcomers Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. They spoke about their experiences of working on the film and competing against the prequel's cast.

Tiger talked about Punit Malhotra's inputs as a director, "A lot of your guys don't know that Punit sir was actually an actor, he came to be a hero before he became a director. So, every time we gave our shot there was a rehearsal before the take. Punit sir used to stand in for me and give my shots. If there is a romantic scene he used to perform for us."

Tiger, when asked to comment on choosing a high school drama after working in action films said that he wanted to calm down after Flying Jatt.

He also said that he would challenge the original Student of the Year actors Varun Dhawan to a dance off and Sidharth Malhotra to a game of kabaddi. At the event, producer Karan Johar even appreciated Tara's singing talent. Tara when asked if she would compete with Alia, said, "I don't think I can compete with her as she sings very beautifully in Hindi. I would like to sing with her."

The upcoming film features a contemporary rendition of 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' from Randhir Kapoor and Jaya Bachchan's 1972 drama Jawani Diwani. Karan said that just like the prequel featured a recreated version of 'Disco Deewane', he wanted to "repeat the retro feeling" in Student of the Year 2. " We have made up this tradition that whenever we will come up with a new film in a franchise, our first song will be a retro song. RD Burman is my favourite composer and Tiger is lip syncing to Kishore Kumar's voice," added Kara.

Ananya shared that she had missed the time she had spent in school. "I don't think such a school life exists in reality. It is larger than life. I wish my school life would be similar with such hot boys," she said.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Student of the Year 2 will release on 10 May.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019 16:29:43 IST

