Despite the hype surrounding the second instalment of Karan Johar's campus drama, Student of the Year 2 failed to impress the critics. However, the film managed to rake in decent numbers at the domestic box office. The Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria-Ananya Panday high school drama earned Rs 4.51 crore on Day 6 of its release. With this, the film has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark as the total collection stands at Rs 52.88 crore.

Trade analysts note that the decline in weekday earnings but Student of the year 2 continues to witness an average run at the box office.

#StudentOfTheYear2 is stable on weekdays [plexes continue to add to the total], but the overall total is underwhelming... Fri 12.06 cr, Sat 14.02 cr, Sun 12.75 cr, Mon 5.52 cr, Tue 5.02 cr, Wed 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 53.88 cr. India biz. #SOTY2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2019

Student of the Year 2 hauled a decent Rs 38.83 crore during its opening weekend run, and joined third in the list of Tiger Shroff films that have crossed Rs 30 crore mark during its opening weekend. While Baaghi (2016) earned Rs 38.58 crore, Baaghi 2, racked up a whopping Rs 73.10 crore in three days.

Talking about the underwhelming reception for Student of the Year 2, Tiger said in an interview that the film is a "fun, commercial" potboiler that should not be treated as "rocket science".

Directed by Punit Malhotra, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions.

Updated Date: May 16, 2019 11:30:23 IST

