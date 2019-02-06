Street Dancer new posters; Amitabh Bachchan's throwback still with Aamir Khan: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Amitabh Bachchan shares a throwback picture with Aamir, Salman
those were the days .. never before a concert at Wembley Stadium from India .. and on my insistence took Salman and Aamir for their first one .. https://t.co/YBoAKNP6Ht
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 5, 2019
Sharing a monochrome picture featuring the late Sridevi, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, the veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan mentioned how he had insisted on taking the then younger generation of actors to the concert in the UK.
Anushka Sharma engages in a chat with her doppelganger, says she has been waiting for her all her life
Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol 👯♀️👯♀️ pic.twitter.com/eYb9xjGBb2 — Julia Michaels (@juliamichaels) February 5, 2019
OMG YES!! 😲 I've been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life 😂 https://t.co/SaYbclXyXt
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 5, 2019
On Monday, a photograph of American singer and songwriter Julia Michaels, was all over the media for her striking similarity with the Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. Now, Anushka, too, has acknowledged it. Retweeting a collage of her doppelganger and herself, she wrote that indeed they looked alike.
Shraddha Kapoor shares new posters of her upcoming film Street Dancer
View this post on Instagram
You can't mess with us. All roads lead to #StreetDancer3D, this November 8th💃🕺 @streetdancer3 @varundvn @prabhudheva @norafatehi @mohanshakti @jhavartika @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @punitjpathakofficial @sushi1983 @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @lizelleremodsouza @remodsouza @tanghavri @shraddha.naik @menonnikita A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on
You can't mess with us. All roads lead to #StreetDancer3D, this November 8th💃🕺🏻 @streetdancer3 @varundvn @prabhudheva @norafatehi @mohanshakti @jhavartika @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @punitjpathakofficial @sushi1983 @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @lizelleremodsouza @remodsouza @tanghavri @shraddha.naik @menonnikita
View this post on Instagram
💥so excited to be back with @prabhudheva !!! One of my favourite people and inspirations. You rock sir! #StreetDancer3D @varundvn @remodsouza @tseries.official A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on
Remo D'Souza's upcoming film Street Dancer is the third installment in ABCD franchise. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudeva in pivotal roles. While in one poster Varun is seen lifting Shraddha on his shoulders, the other one has Varun doing a full split in air and Shraddha is the pose of a backflip.
Alia Bhatt teases about upcoming film Kalank with an Instagram post
कमिंग सूँन 👫#कलंक @aliaabhatt ps- these aren’t the clothes we are wearing in the 🎥
Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have shared a special picture from the sets of their latest film together, Kalank. They are seen holding hands and posing in front of a giant movie poster, painted on a wall.
Karan Johar features Gully Boy team in his 'Toodles' video
View this post on Instagram
Toodles to the amazing #gullyboy team!!!! @zoieakhtar @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh #toodles A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on
Karan Johar put up one of his popular Toodles videos with the Gully Boy team- Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He praises the team and uses the phrase 'Apna Time Aayega', one of the songs of the film.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora attend a dinner party hosted by Gauri Khan
Organising another party at sanchos ... these blurrrrrr pics just not working ...
View this post on Instagram
#arjunkapoor with #malaikaarora A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on
Night shift 😊 #arjunkapoor #malaikaarora
Gauri Khan hosted a dinner party for her friends last evening and it was attended by several Bollywood personalities including Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawala and others. Malaika’s rumored boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor was also present at the party.
