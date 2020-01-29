You are here:

Street Dancer 3D vs Panga box office collection: Varun's dance film inches towards Rs 50 cr mark; Kangana's drama makes Rs 18.21 cr

FP Staff

Jan 29, 2020 12:38:13 IST

Street Dancer 3D has witnessed a steady growth in its earnings ever since it released on 24 January alongside Panga. The Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer is now inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark. On Day 4 the film minted Rs 4.65 crore and Rs 3.88 crore on Day 5, taking its total domestic box office collection to Rs 49.76 crore.

Varun Dhawan in a still from Street Dancer 3D. Image from YouTube

Meanwhile, Panga's earnings lowered on the fourth day of its release but did not witness a drop on Day 5 either (Rs1.65 crore), note trade analysts. The total collection of the sports drama lead by Kangana Ranaut is now Rs 18.21 crore.

Trade analysts write that both these films need to maintain their streak at the box office to stay afloat on the second weekend.

Here are Street Dancer 3D's box office figures

Here are Panga's latest box office figures

Street Dancer 3D portrays Dhawan as an Indian dancer, and Shraddha Kapoor as a performer from Pakistan. Prabhu Deva, Shakti Mohan, Aparkshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi feature in supporting roles. Mohan will make her Bollywood debut with Street Dancer.

Panga revolves around a retired Kabbadi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 12:38:13 IST

