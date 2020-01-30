Street Dancer 3D vs Panga box office collection: Varun Dhawan film crosses Rs 50 cr mark; Kangana Ranaut's sports drama earns Rs 19.83 cr

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor's dance drama Streer Dancer 3D has witnessed a major decline in its box office collection, despite crossing the Rs 50 crore mark. The film which opened to Rs 10.26 crore on 24 January, earned Rs 41.23 cr on opening weekend. On Day 6 (Wenesday), Street Dancer 3D minted Rs 3.58 crore, thus taking its entire collection to Rs 53.34 crore.

Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D's subsequent release Panga is steady at the box office. Kangana Ranaut-starrer sports drama failed to make a mark in its opening day with Rs 2.7 crore. The film went on to make Rs 5.61 crore and Rs 6.60 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

It saw a dip in its collection on the first Monday of its release and could manage to earn just Rs 1.65 crore. The total collection of Panga stands at Rs 19.83 crore so far. Trade analysts write that both these films need to maintain their streak at the box office to stay afloat on the second weekend.

Directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker, Street Dancer 3D portrays Dhawan as an Indian dancer, and Kapoor as a performer from Pakistan. Prabhu Deva, Shakti Mohan, Aparkshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi feature in supporting roles.

Panga, is a slice-of-life drama and revolves around a retired Kabbadi player, essayed by Ranaut, who is hoping to make a comeback in the game. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary, the film also features Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill, and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 11:57:58 IST