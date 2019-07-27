Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan wraps up shoot, thanks 'all the teams and dancers all over the world'

ABCD and ABCD 2 proved successful ventures for dancer, choreographer, and filmmaker Remo D'Souza. Street Dancer 3D, his upcoming collaboration with Varun Dhawan recently crossed a milestone. Dhawan, who has been cast opposite Shraddha Kapoor in this dance-drama, has wrapped up his filming schedule for the feature and has written a heartfelt note of his experiences.

Dhawan has taken to social media to express his feelings at bidding farewell to the cast and crew.

Check out Varun Dhawan's posts

Its a WRAP on #StreetDancer3D. I cant explain my emotions all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected. Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen #jan24 #family pic.twitter.com/FfTDsRHVD8

— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 27, 2019

Mumbai Mirror earlier reported that Shraddha is currently learning five different dance forms - Afro, Krump, Locking and Popping, Animation Tutting and Urban. Shraddha came onboard after Katrina Kaif opted out because of her schedule for Remo's film clashed with the ongoing filming of Bharat.

The dance film also stars Shakti Mohan, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in vital roles. Mohan will make her Bollywood debut with the film. After wrapping up the first schedule in Amritsar, the next schedule of the film kicked off in London on 10 February, along with the two female leads.

D'Souza addressed speculations about the film being part of the ABCD franchise and told Mid-Day, "This is completely different from the earlier franchise. This film focuses on street dancing. Although we are exploring different forms of dance, including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different."

Street Dancer 3D is scheduled to hit theatres on 24 January, 2020.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2019 11:53:02 IST