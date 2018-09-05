Stree sets precedent for intelligent horror comedies, blending folklore with satire on burning issues

Earlier this year, Prosit Roy's Pari earned rave reviews for its leading lady and producer Anushka Sharma's audacious decision to transcend the Bollywood horror film trope. It told a story with a beating heart and an underlying comment on the Bangladesh refugee crisis. Amar Kaushik's Stree also treads on the same path, but not as stealthily, probably owing to the tonality of it genre: horror-comedy.

Stree, written by Raj and DK, is set in Chanderi, MP. A stree (woman) haunts the men roaming about in the streets late at night during the five-day annual puja. This compels the men of the town to either return home before sunset or step out at night wearing saris and ornaments. This is a satirical role-reversal on the plight of women, particularly in small towns. They are instructed to return home before it gets dark or not roam about alone in order to thwart any potential threat.

Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana in a still from Stree

The interesting premise makes for an engaging and layered cinematic experience. The story not only sounds fresh and contemporary but also is immensely relatable, given India's rich folklore. Besides commenting on the grave issue of crimes against women and objectification, Stree also delivers a low blow to superstition, and crimes committed by governments under the guise of social welfare.

Raj and DK source their story from a folk tale they came across during their college days in their hometown Tirupati. They saw a number of houses in their city bearing the sign, "Stree re pura," which translates to "O Stree, kal aana" (O Stree, come tomorrow) in Hindi, a slogan they have incorporated into their narrative. The writers encountered similar stories from various states of India, including the infamous Nale Ba episode in Karnataka. It was then that they decided to adapt this folklore into a film set in Chanderi, which is symbolically situated in the heart of India and also lends itself a spooky air, as confessed by director Amar Kaushik.

Bollywood films can take cue from its music composers who are now increasingly turning to folk-pop in order to strike a balance between familiarity and freshness. Films like Padmaavat, Mitron and Loveratri have recreated folk songs by painting them in pan-Indian colours, rather than just the colour of the respective state. This is a fresh departure from the practice of rejigging old Bollywood classics and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's timeless ghazals. Though 'Ghoomar' from Padmaavat was also subjected to scrutiny, it was given the benefit of doubt because of the hybrid nature of a genre like folk-pop.

The horror genre in Bollywood has been bogged down by countless horrex films (read: Raagini MMS) and remakes of Hollywood horror classics (Dobaara: See Your Evil). In fact, Stree subverts the horrex (horror + sex) genre that Bollywood is obsessed with, to present a true blue horror comedy that is in line with the current climate of the #MeToo movement. It addresses issues like consent, objectification and female safety.

It is interesting to note that the spirit of Stree, who is seeking respect more than love or sexual fulfillment, shows a soft corner for Rajkummar Rao's character, because he stands out of the lustful hounds of men that populate Chanderi. *Spoiler alert* He is not only the son of a prostitute but also easy-going around women courtesy his profession. *Spoiler alert ends*

Stree does not hesitate in spreading its wings as a sociopolitical satire. It goes beyond feminism and comments on threats that plague modern India. Pankaj Tripathi points out that the spirit of stree is a naye Bharat ki bhoot (a ghost of the new and improved India) because she is not only literate but also well-versed with the concept of consent. In order to substantiate his claim, Tripathi's character argues that Stree has the Aadhar details of all the men she hunts in the dark.

There is also a veiled reference to the ruling party. Aparshakti Khurana's character declares in one of the early scenes, "Kuchh bhi banna, bhakt nahi banna." (Be anything but a bhakt). The exploitation of masses by self-proclaimed gurus is also depicted in a passing scene where a baba hikes his fees for warding off stree.

Finally, in arguably the best scene of the film, Vijay Raaz — who plays a man who lost his memory during the 1975 Emergency — keeps telling the gang that the Emergency is still not over. It is in wise cracks like these that Stree transcends the Bollywood horror movie trope to blend the chills and thrills with folklore, and burning issues of an India torn between the traditional and the modern.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2018 12:22 PM