Stree sequel to go on floors next year; Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor to reprise original roles

Mumbai: A sequel to Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer horror comedy Stree is likely to go on floors next year with the same cast.

Stree, also featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana, was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film was set in small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named Stree abducts men in the night during festival season. It was based on the urban legend of "Nale Ba" that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Stree had earned Rs 180 crore worldwide.

A source close to the project said the sequel is currently in the scripting stage.

"It will happen next year. We are working on the script. There are few ideas for Stree 2. The expectations are high on Stree 2, so the team wants to give their best shot as we are not in a hurry to make it," the source said.

The core cast of Stree will be returning for the sequel, it added.

Meanwhile, Rao is set to star in another horror-comedy, Rooh-Afza, backed by Vijan's Maddock Films banner.

The film, which also features Janhvi Kapoor, will revolve around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

Rooh-Afza will reportedly share the same universe with Stree.

Updated Date: May 05, 2019 09:15:17 IST

