Stree director-producer duo Amar Kaushik, Dinesh Vijan to adapt National Award-winning Marathi film on surrogacy

Amar Kaushik directorial debut Stree, might be still running in the box office, closing in on the Rs 100 crore mark, but the director and producer Dinesh Vijan have reportedly moved on to their next project.

As per a Mirror Now report, the Stree director-producer duo will be collaborating on the official Hindi adaptation of 2011 Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychay! (I Want To Be A Mother!). The Samruoddhi Porey directorial, which revolves around surrogacy practices in India, won a National Award for the best Marathi feature film in 2011.

In an interview with the publication, Kaushik confirmed the news, saying that he was always attracted towards narratives focusing on the mother-child relationship. Further, he said that his interest in the story was was whetted by the fact that Mala Aai Vhhaychay! was rooted in a true story, which came to Porey, among various others, while practising law with the Bombay High Court.

Vijan spoke about how, once on a flight, he watched Garth Davis’s Lion, which inspired him to make an emotionally stirring and engaging film. He further said that his writer, Sita Menon, was adapting the story in order to not only cater to a wider audience but also take into account account the new suurogacy laws.

Mala Aai Vhhaychay!, which has been previously been remade in Telugu as Welcome Obama, delves into the question of custody of a child in case of surrogacy from a legal perspective.

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2018 17:19 PM