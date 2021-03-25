Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown poses as Harry Potter’s Hermione in new deepfake video

A YouTuber, named Jarkan, has created the video which showcases Millie Bobby Brown’s face substituted for Emma Watson's Hermione from the Harry Potter series

The Harry Potter series is so deeply ingrained in its fans' psyches that nobody can ever imagine replacing Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint from the key roles of Harry, Hermione, and Ron, respectively. However, in a new deepfake video, Stranger Things famed Millie Bobby Brown has been transformed into Hermione’s character from the series.

A YouTuber, named Jarkan, has created the video which showcases Brown’s face substituted for Watson. The Harry Potter deepfake video has taken the internet by storm.

Deepfake videos have created a lot of buzz these days as people are finding them interesting and fun to replace an actor’s face with someone else without changing their version of the character. After seeing the latest videos, fans have already started comparing Brown and Watson.

Just like Watson, Brown also started her career very early. She rose to fame after featuring in the American science fiction-horror television series Stranger Things that aired on Netflix. Both Brown and Watson have British nationalities but they weren’t born in England. Brown was born in Spain while the latter in France.

Brown, after the success of Enola Holmes, is all set to start shooting for The Electric State, to be directed by Russo brothers. She also has The Thing About Jellyfish in her kitty. It is being produced by the OTT giant Netflix. At the recently-held Kids Choice Awards 2021, she was honoured for her performances in Enola Holmes and Stranger Things.

While Watson was last seen in the 2019 film Little Women.