Stranger Things: Netflix shares Indian artist's illustration of Hopper trapped in Upside Down tunnel from season 2

Two months away from Stranger Things season 3 premiere, the streaming giant has begun a Global Artist Outreach program. Under this initiative, various artists from across the world are creating illustrations based on their interpretations of Season 1 and 2 episodes.

On 5 May, Netflix took to Twitter and shared an illustration of Indian visual artist Sri Priyatham for Stranger Things Season 2 episode 5. Titled 'Freezing Reality In a Frame,' the sketch features Hopper trying to climb down into an underground tunnel that is filled with floating Upside Down particles. The tentacles wrap around his body, encasing all but his face, while the door to the outside world closes.

You don't need me to believe you.

You need them to believe you. Dig Dug by Sri Priyatham. pic.twitter.com/Lcnh1r5KhK — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) May 5, 2019

Hyderabad-based artist Sri's majority of creations are made using the graphite medium. His digital artwork retains the same textural qualities and techniques as his traditional ones.

In the upcoming season 3, the central characters are dealing with relatively mundane problems of adolescence, strained friendships, romance and summer jobs. However, the summer of 1985 is all fun and games till they have to face a mysterious trained assassin and another monster that has made its way to Hawkins, Indiana from the Upside Down.

Netflix Original drama Stranger Things achieved phenomenal success with its thrilling science fiction elements. Created by Duffer Brothers, the show takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in the early-to-mid 1980s where a peculiar incident starts a chain of events that leads to the disappearance of a child, which begins to disturb the peaceful community. The show captivated viewers' attention with its unique plot-line, involving suspicious government agencies and malicious supernatural forces.

Stranger Things season three will premiere on 4 July.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 12:42:47 IST

