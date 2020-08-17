Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp confirms his Twitter was hacked as 'racial slurs' appear on account

Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that the privacy of Twitter was compromised: ''I’m trying to get back and I’ll let you know when I do.”

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has said his Twitter account was hacked, after a series of concerning and inappropriate posts appeared on his verified page.

The 15-year-old child actor, who stars as Will Byers on the hit Netflix sci-fi series, confirmed that the privacy of his page on the microblogging site was compromised on an Instagram story Saturday.

On Instagram, he wrote, “Someone hacked my Twitter. It’s not me. I’m trying to get back and I’ll let you know when I do.”

Starting Saturday afternoon, Schnapp’s Twitter account began publishing and retweeting a range of bizarre and inappropriate posts.

Though he had not posted original tweets since 16 July, on Saturday his account posted retweets from other accounts about him smoking and getting beat up.

Other posts that appeared after hacking included sexual content, racial slurs and talk about suicide and have since been deleted.

Talking about his internet fame to Variety in a recent interview, Noah said: ‘I love being online because I feel like you can just be yourself and it’s so easy to open up. ‘I just love social media because it’s just on a screen with all these people. You don’t see anyone so it’s easy to open up and have fun and not worry about what other people think.’

