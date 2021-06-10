Stranger Things 4 adds Amybeth McNulty, Regina Ting Chen, Myles Truitt, Grace Van Dien to cast
Stranger Things season 4 is currently in production in Atlanta but the makers are yet to announce a release date.
The makers of the much-awaited sci-fi series Stranger Things 4 have added four new cast members. This announcement was made by Netflix at the GEEKED Week event, with the Duffer brothers introducing Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), Myles Truitt (Queen Sugar), and Grace Van Dien (The Village).
McNulty will feature as Vicky, who is described as a “cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes". Then comes Truitt, who will play Patrick. He is a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life.
Coming to Chen, she has joined the cast as Ms Kelly. She will play a popular guidance counsellor who cares deeply for her students, especially the ones struggling the most. Finally, Dien is Chrissie; she is the lead cheerleader and most popular girl at Hawkins High.
The four new members are all set to join the series leads including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery.
The series premiered in 2016 and became one of the most successful shows on the streaming giant. Among the other seasons, the third part became the most-watched instalment of Stranger Things to date. It was viewed by 64 million people in the first four weeks of its release.
Created by The Duffer Brothers and produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment, the fourth season of Stranger Things is described to be the ‘scariest of all’. Meanwhile, the Duffer Brothers also serve as executive producers alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment as well as Iain Paterson.
The new season is currently in production in Atlanta and the makers have not yet announced the release date.
