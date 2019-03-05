Stockholm trailer: Ethan Hawke robs a bank and bonds with the hostages in this crime-comedy

After the religious drama First Reformed, Ethan Hawke will be seen next in the dark comedy Stockholm. Inspired by a true event of a bank heist in 1973, the film is based on an incident which led to the coining of the phrase 'Stockholm Syndrome', a condition where hostages develop an emotional attachment with their captor.

Hawke plays Lars Nystrom, a Bob Dylan fan and petty criminal, who disguises himself as an American to rob a bank. He takes a few bank employees as his hostages to have his friend Gunnar (played by Mark Strong) freed from prison. He also demands a million dollars, specifically in American currency and "a Mustang 302 like Steve McQueen had in Bullitt."

Over the course of a few days, his hostages, including a bank clerk Bianca (played by Naomi Rapace), start to bond with him. She even turns against the police and also tries to help him escape.

The trailer for #Stockholm has arrived!

It is based on the absurd but true story of a 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis documented in the 1974 New Yorker article "The Bank Drama".

Cast: #NoomiRapace, #EthanHawke, #MarkStrong, @CHeyerdahl, @Herrharr.pic.twitter.com/HaIiQkY37t — Only Film Media (@OnlyFilmMedia) February 28, 2019

The film has been written and directed by Robert Budreau. Stockholm had its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival 2018, according to Collider.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 19:01:55 IST