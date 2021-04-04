Steven Yeun joins Jordan Peele's yet-untitled film, also starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya
Jordan Peele is writing, directing and producing the Universal Pictures project, billed as a thriller
Oscar-nominated Minari actor Steven Yeun has boarded the cast of critically-acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele's yet-untitled thriller movie.
The cast also features actors Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peele is writing, directing and producing the Universal Pictures project.
The filmmaker will produce via his Monkeypaw Productions alongside Ian Cooper. The project is part of the banner's five-year output deal with Universal.
The movie will be Peele's third collaboration with the studio following his directorial debut Get Out and thriller Us.
It is scheduled to be released on 22 July, 2022.
Senior vice president of production Sara Scott and creative executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.
also read
Release date of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow postponed; will simultaneously hit theatres, stream on Disney+ from 9 July
Instead of Black Widow, Disney will now launch its summer with Cruella in May. Both the films will be available for streaming on Disney+ for a $30 early-access fee.
UK newspaper can delay front-page statement on Meghan Markle's legal win against them, court rules
The judge said the statement could be put on hold while the publication, Associated Newspapers, asked the Court of Appeal for permission to challenge his earlier rulings.