Steven Yeun joins Jordan Peele's yet-untitled film, also starring Keke Palmer, Daniel Kaluuya

Jordan Peele is writing, directing and producing the Universal Pictures project, billed as a thriller

Press Trust of India April 04, 2021 12:51:35 IST
Steven Yeun | Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Oscar-nominated Minari actor Steven Yeun has boarded the cast of critically-acclaimed filmmaker Jordan Peele's yet-untitled thriller movie.

The cast also features actors Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peele is writing, directing and producing the Universal Pictures project.

The filmmaker will produce via his Monkeypaw Productions alongside Ian Cooper. The project is part of the banner's five-year output deal with Universal.

The movie will be Peele's third collaboration with the studio following his directorial debut Get Out and thriller Us.

It is scheduled to be released on 22 July, 2022.

Senior vice president of production Sara Scott and creative executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

