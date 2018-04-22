Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One crosses $500 mn in worldwide collections with China alone contributing $200 mn

Ready Player One continued its strong run at the box office as the movie's worldwide collections crossed $500 million with a large part of the profit originating in China.

According to Variety, Steven Spielberg's latest blockbuster now has the 10th-largest Chinese gross for Warner Bros, as it made over $200 million in the Asian nation. Other than China, the movie has made another $179 million from foreign markets. Domestically, it has brought in more than $120 million. Further, the film released in Japan only this past weekend, giving it further scope to increase its earnings.

It has also passed both A Wrinkle In Time, which earned $116.8 million, and Pacific Rim: Uprising, which earned $267.3 million, reported Screen Rant.

Ready Player One's box office success has been a surprise given the lukewarm response from critics with the film getting a ho-hum 73 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Earlier in the week, Spielberg had become the first filmmaker in the history of cinema to pull in a lifetime revenue of more than $10 billion at the worldwide box office – unadjusted for inflation – through his 27 creations, listed by Box Office Mojo.

Spielberg’s global career total stands at a towering $10.01 billion without including a few of his directions such as Amistad, The Twilight Zone (Kick The Can segment), The Sugarland Express, Empire of the Sun and The Color Purple since they did not have a proper offshore release. His cumulative domestic gross from 33 films amounts to $4.65 billion (unadjusted for inflation). When the earnings are adjusted for ticket price inflation, Spielberg’s stateside cumulative gross from 33 films spirals upwards of $10.4 billion, which is $400 million more than the lifetime worldwide takings ($10 billion) of his 27 notable releases.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018 15:06 PM