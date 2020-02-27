Steven Spielberg will reportedly not direct Indiana Jones 5; Ford v Ferrari's James Mangold in talks to replace

Steven Spielberg is stepping down as director of the fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise, state reports. The filmmaker's decision to step down, is the very first one in the popular series' 39-year history. A report in Variety adds that Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold is presently in talks to take on the challenge of portraying the adventure film on the screen. Mangold has, in the past, waded slightly similar waters when he had to take up the directorial reigns for the Wolverine franchise with 2017’s Logan.

Not only was the film a blockbuster hit, earning $619 million globally, but it also earned Mangold an Oscar nomination for adapted screenplay.

The Variety report adds that Spielberg will remain part of Indiana Jones 5 as a "hands-on producer." The decision to step down was apparently solely Spielberg's, as he thought the franchise would flourish better with a fresh, new perspective.

The much-loved central character will still be played by Harrison Ford. While recently promoting his film The Call of the Wild, Ford had mentioned that he would begin shooting for Indiana Jones 5 in a few months. But this was followed by reports stating the shoot got delayed due to scheduling issues and script problems.

The fifth instalment of the film was first announced in 2016 and had Spielberg taking on directorial duties and Ford featuring as the lead actor. The studio initially planned on releasing the film in July, 2019. However, after multiple delays and original screenwriter David Koepp leaving the project, the film has finally made news with Mangold's possible introduction.

This development comes as a surprise, especially since Spielberg has always maintained a stringent creative control over the Indy franchise, as opposed to other film series he has inaugurated like Jaws and Jurassic Park.

The last Indiana Jones film released in 2008 and was called Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The film garnered $790.6 million worldwide.

