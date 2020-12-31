Steven Soderbergh says he is working on a 'philosophical' sequel to his pandemic thriller Contagion

Contagion, which depicts the outbreak of a deadly viral disease, received renewed popularity this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Director Steven Soderbergh has revealed that he is working on a "philosophical" sequel to his pandemic thriller, Contagion.

The 2011 movie, which depicts the outbreak of a deadly and fast-spreading viral disease, received renewed popularity this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Soderbergh said screenwriter Scott Z Burns, who wrote the original, will return for the follow-up.

"I've got a project in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that's a kind of philosophical sequel to Contagion, but in a different context

"You'll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired, but very different hair colours. So, Scott and I had been talking about, 'So, what's the next iteration of a Contagion-type story?'' We have been working on that; we should probably hot-foot it a little bit," Soderbergh said during Happy Sad Confused podcast.

In March, the film's stars -- Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle -- appeared in a series of public service videos to spread awareness about the ways to deal with coronavirus .

Created in partnership with scientists from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, the videos were directed by Soderbergh and produced by Burns.

Contagion also featured Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bryan Cranston, and Sanaa Lathan.