Steven Soderbergh says he is working on a 'philosophical' sequel to his pandemic thriller Contagion
Contagion, which depicts the outbreak of a deadly viral disease, received renewed popularity this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Director Steven Soderbergh has revealed that he is working on a "philosophical" sequel to his pandemic thriller, Contagion.
The 2011 movie, which depicts the outbreak of a deadly and fast-spreading viral disease, received renewed popularity this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Soderbergh said screenwriter Scott Z Burns, who wrote the original, will return for the follow-up.
"I've got a project in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that's a kind of philosophical sequel to Contagion, but in a different context
"You'll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired, but very different hair colours. So, Scott and I had been talking about, 'So, what's the next iteration of a Contagion-type story?'' We have been working on that; we should probably hot-foot it a little bit," Soderbergh said during Happy Sad Confused podcast.
In March, the film's stars -- Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle -- appeared in a series of public service videos to spread awareness about the ways to deal with coronavirus .
Created in partnership with scientists from Columbia University's Mailman School of Public Health, the videos were directed by Soderbergh and produced by Burns.
Contagion also featured Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Bryan Cranston, and Sanaa Lathan.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Honey Boy director Alma Har’el backs FKA Twigs after singer's abuse claims against Shia LaBeouf
Alma Har’el said Shia LaBeouf's addiction issues do not excuse domestic violence.
Gal Gadot reveals she provided testimony in WarnerMedia's investigation into claims against Joss Whedon
"I’m curious to know what’s going to be the outcome," Gal Gadot said of WarnerMedia's decision to take "remedial action."
Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins says sequel of Gal Gadot's DC film is 'radically different' from original
Wonder Woman 1984 took on a completely new life of its own, says Patty Jenkins.