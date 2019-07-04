Steve Irwin's son Robert recreates late conservationist's iconic photograph with crocodile

Robert Irwin, son of Steve Irwin, 'The Crocodile Hunter', recreated an image of his father in which he was photographed feeding Australia Zoo's most dangerous crocodile, Murray.

Robert, in similar brown overalls as Steve, shared the image which promptly broke the internet, captioning it as "Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart."

Robert, who is soon to have his Animal Planet show titled Crikey!, spoke to Daily Mail about his passion for wildlife, stating that he would love to continue in this profession for the rest of his life. "I think for me, the wildlife work that I get to do, it's what I live for. It's what I love, it's my passion, it's what dad was passionate about, it's what my family is passionate about. It's something that I definitely want to continue for the rest of my life, it's what I've dedicated my life to," Robert added.

Check out Robert Irwin's post

Dad and me feeding Murray... same place, same croc - two photos 15 years apart ❤️🐊 pic.twitter.com/9Ybp5AnTOI — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) July 3, 2019

Apart from Robert, Terri and Steve also have a 20-year-old daughter, Bindi Irwin.

A little #flashback to snowy days and warm hugs with my beautiful fam. I count my blessings daily to have their unconditional love and support on this whirlwind life adventure.@TerriIrwin @RobertIrwin — I love you both so much. pic.twitter.com/kI3zdhgL6t — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) June 25, 2019

You’ll always be the best dad in the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VbOeAIDrrO — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) June 16, 2019

Bearing an uncanny resemblance to Steve, Robert has followed his father's path to become an active wildlife conservationist who has already appeared multiple times in celebrity talk show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2019 16:33:25 IST