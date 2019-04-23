Steve Golin, producer of Spotlight, The Revenant, True Detective, passes away at 64

Oscar-winning producer Steve Golin, who has financed films including Spotlight, The Revenant and Eternal Sunshine Of the Spotless Mind, passed away on Sunday, 21 April, at the age of 64. He was suffering from cancer.

Golin also founded the multimedia development company, Anonymous Content, and has worked with such actors as Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Samuel L Jackson, Mahershala Ali, Winona Ryder, Meg Ryan and James Franco, and filmmakers like Edgar Wright, Alfonso Cuaron and Cary Fukunaga. He was an executive producer on HBO's True Detective and the upcoming series Catch-22.

“As a prolific producer of film and television, Steve Golin was a man of impeccable taste and unmatched instincts. Those of us at HBO fortunate enough to have worked with him, also knew him as a true gentleman and a superb partner. We are deeply saddened by this loss," HBO said in a statement, obtained by Variety.

Golin earned three Best Picture nominations at the Academy Awards for producing Babel, The Revenant and Spotlight, out of which the latter bagged the Oscar. He also received three best drama/limited series Primetime Emmy nominations for True Detective, Mr Robot and The Alienist.

He is survived by his son and daughter.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 15:32:23 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.