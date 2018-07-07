You are here:

Steve Ditko dies at 90: A look at the Spider-Man, Doctor Strange creator's best works

FP Staff

Jul,07 2018 17:44:54 IST

Steve Ditko, who created the most recognisable superheros of the Marvel universe, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, passed away last week.

Steve Ditko, who created the most recognisable superheros of the Marvel universe, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, passed away last week.

Spider-Man made his first appearance in 1962 issue No. 15 of Amazing Fantasy and Doctor Strange in issue 110 of Strange Tales in 1963.

Spider-Man made his first appearance in 1962 in issue No. 15 of Amazing Fantasy and Doctor Strange in issue 110 of Strange Tales in 1963.

Ditko also went on to create Green Goblin, one of the most terrifying supervillians to have plagued Spider-Man.

Ditko also went on to create Green Goblin, one of the most terrifying supervillians to have plagued Spider-Man. On the artist's death, Patch Zircher tweeted that his creations will be remembered as significantly as Doyle's Sherlock Holmes or Fleming's James Bond.

Ditko also created Squirrel Girl in 1991, a character that soon became a cult favourite.

Ditko also created Squirrel Girl in 1991, a character that soon became a cult favourite.

Both Doctor Strange and Spider-Man have been made into super hit blockbusters. In the 2016 film doctor Strange, Benedit Cumberbatch essayed the role of Dr. Stephen Strange, the metaphysical superhero.

Both Doctor Strange and Spider-Man have been made into super hit blockbusters. In the 2016 film Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch essayed the role of Dr. Stephen Strange, the metaphysical superhero.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2018 17:44 PM

tags: #Benedict Cumberbatch #Doctor Strange #Green Goblin #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #Spider-Man #Squirrel Girl #Steve Ditko

also see

Steve Ditko, creator of Marvel Comics' popular superheroes Spider-Man, Doctor Strange dies at 90

Steve Ditko, creator of Marvel Comics' popular superheroes Spider-Man, Doctor Strange dies at 90

Karan Johar, Arjun Kappor, Kriti Sanon attend IIFA Rocks 2018 on eve of award ceremony

Karan Johar, Arjun Kappor, Kriti Sanon attend IIFA Rocks 2018 on eve of award ceremony

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirms there's a Doctor Strange sequel in the offing

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirms there's a Doctor Strange sequel in the offing