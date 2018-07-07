Steve Ditko dies at 90: A look at the Spider-Man, Doctor Strange creator's best works
Steve Ditko, who created the most recognisable superheros of the Marvel universe, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, passed away last week.
Spider-Man made his first appearance in 1962 in issue No. 15 of Amazing Fantasy and Doctor Strange in issue 110 of Strange Tales in 1963.
Ditko also went on to create Green Goblin, one of the most terrifying supervillians to have plagued Spider-Man. On the artist's death, Patch Zircher tweeted that his creations will be remembered as significantly as Doyle's Sherlock Holmes or Fleming's James Bond.
Ditko also created Squirrel Girl in 1991, a character that soon became a cult favourite.
Both Doctor Strange and Spider-Man have been made into super hit blockbusters. In the 2016 film Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch essayed the role of Dr. Stephen Strange, the metaphysical superhero.
