Steve Carell's Space Force renewed for second season by Netflix

Production on Steve Carell's Space Force Season 2 is slated to begin in Vancouver in 2021.

Netflix has renewed its Steve Carell-led comedy Space Force for a second season, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The show’s first season debuted back in May. Production on Season 2 is currently slated to begin in Vancouver in 2021.

Carell co-created the series alongside The Office creator Greg Daniels, with both serving as executive producers. Norm Hiscock (Parks & Recreation, People of Earth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) also joins season 2 as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Daniels.

Carell stars as a decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force but is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. The show is inspired by US President Donald Trump's 2018 announcement establish the space force as the sixth military branch.

Space Force Season 1 consists of 10 episodes, 30 minutes long each, and has a star-studded cast. John Malkovich played Dr Adrian Mallory, the head science advisor, "brilliant, arrogant, and hoping to prevent space from becoming the next great international battlefield."

Ben Schwartz portrayed the role of F. Tony Scarapiducci, "a self-centred media consultant whose Machiavellian goals only sometimes line up with those of Mark or Space Force."

The series also stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Fred Willard, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Carell said that he called Daniels to pitch him the idea and that Daniels was “the first and only person that came to mind.”

“He’s smart, funny and has excellent taste. I trust him implicitly,” Carell said.