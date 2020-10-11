Steve Carell to return as Mitch Kessler in Season 2 of Apple TV+ series The Morning Show
The Morning Show's upcoming season will also see Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry.
Hollywood star Steve Carell will be returning for the second season of critically-acclaimed series The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus has announced.
Carell will reprise his role of disgraced host Mitch Kessler, opposite Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson.
According to Variety, actors Greta Lee and Ruairi O’Connor have also boarded the cast for season two.
Lee, best known for featuring in Netflix's Russian Doll, will play Stella Bak, an ambitious leader of an online media company that caters to a millennial and Gen Z audience.
O'Connor will essay the role of Ty Fitzgerald, a charismatic and savvy YouTube star.
The upcoming sophomore season will see Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman and Desean Terry.
The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.
It is told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.
Developed by Kerry Ehrin, who also serves as showrunner, the show is executive produced by Aniston, Witherspoon, Michael Ellenberg, Mimi Leder, Kristin Hahn and Lauren Levy Neustadter.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Bill Cosby's appeal against sex assault conviction set for hearing on 1 December in Pennsylvania Supreme Court
The court will consider "whether the jury should have heard Bill Cosby's own deposition testimony about getting quaaludes to give women in the past."
Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft in Los Angeles
Shia LaBeouf allegedly had a verbal altercation with a man after which the actor took away his hat, as per a criminal complaint.
Siddharth to star in Hindi thriller web series Escaype Live; production will begin this month
Escaype Live follows the lives of five regular Indians who use a popular live-streaming app to achieve overnight fame and fortune.