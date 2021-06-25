The Rabbit Factor will see Steve Carell play an insurance mathematician whose life changes when he suddenly loses his job, and other variables enter the fray.

Actor Steve Carell is set to play the lead role in Amazon Studios and Mandeville Films' film The Rabbit Factor.

The project is an adaptation of Finnish author Antti Tuomainen's darkly comic novel of the same title, reported Deadline.

Carell, known for movies such as Crazy, Stupid, Love, Despicable Me series and The Big Short, will play insurance mathematician Henri Koskinen, who knows most of life’s answers because he calculates everything down to the very last decimal.

His life changes when he suddenly loses his job, and other variables enter the fray.

"Henri inherits an adventure park from his brother – its peculiar employees and troubling financial problems included. Most pressing: big loans were taken from criminal elements, and the lenders are now keen to get their money back. In the adventure park, Henri also crosses paths with Laura, an artist with a checkered past.

"As the criminals begin to collect their debts and as Henri’s relationship with Laura deepens, he finds himself faced with situations and emotions that simply cannot be quantified on a spread sheet," the official logline read.

No director is attached to the project as yet.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman will produce with Alex Young serving as executive producer for Mandeville Films.

Tuomainen and Federico Ambrosini also serve as executive producers on the project.