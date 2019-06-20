Steve Buscemi, Kevin Corrigan join Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy, starring Pete Davidson

Steve Buscemi, Kevin Corrigan, Domenick Lombardozzi and Mike Vecchione have rounded out the cast of Universal’s untitled Judd Apatow comedy starring Pete Davidson, reports Variety Apatow is attached to direct from a script he co-wrote along with Davidson and Dave Sirus.

Though the details are scarce but it is reported that the coming-of-age film, set in New York's Staten Island, will use elements from Saturday Night Life comic Pete Davidson's life. The movie will reportedly showcase a dramatised version of Davidson’s life events including the loss of his father, who was a firefighter, in 2001.

The previously announced cast includes Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, Bill Burr, Bel Powley and Pamela Adlon. Apatow will produce for his Apatow Productions alongside Barry Mendel, with Universal’s senior EVP of production Erik Baiers overseeing production on behalf of the studio.

Buscemi was most recently seen in Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, which premiered at Cannes 2019. He is also known for his work in Fargo, The Dead Don’t Die, Ghost World, Reservoir Dogs, Transformers: The Last Knight and The Death of Stalin.

The production begins this summer in New York and the film is slated to release on on 19 June, 2020.

(With inputs from the Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 20, 2019 16:21:50 IST