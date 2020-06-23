Steve Bing, film producer and screenwriter, dies reportedly by suicide; Bill Clinton shares condolences

The man behind films like Get Carter, Rules Don't Apply and Rock the Kasbah, Steve Bing, has died at 55, reported TMZ. Bing, a famed writer and producer allegedly jumped from the 27th floor of a luxury apartment building in LA's Century City neighborhood.

The producer had reportedly been depressed because of the lack of human contact during home quarantine due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bing inherited an estimated $600 million from his grandfather real-estate developer Leo S Bing. He dropped out of Stanford University and pursued a career in Hollywood. In the early years in the film industry, he became successful in screenwriting.

The producer went to write Missing in Action 2: The Beginning (1985), an episode of Married With Children in 1989 and 2003’s Kangaroo Jack and 1994’s Every Breath. Bing, in 2000, founded Shangri-La Entertainment, which bankrolled movies The Polar Express (2004), Beowulf (2007), Looking for Comedy in the Muslim World (2005) and Warren Beatty’s Howard Hughes film Rules Don’t Apply (2016).

He has also produced documentaries like Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006) and Marley (2012).

The producer was a long-time donor to progressive causes and was a friend of former US president Bill Clinton. He often donated to William J Clinton Foundation and in 2012, joined Bill Gates and Warren Buffett’s Giving Pledge. As a result of which, he pledged to donate the majority of his wealth to charity during his lifetime.

Clinton also expressed his condolences on social media

I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) June 23, 2020

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2020 15:53:01 IST

