The details of the Biosphere's plot are being kept under wraps.

This Is Us star Sterling K Brown and The Morning Show star Mark Duplass are joining hands for a sci-fi movie titled Biosphere.

Mel Eslyn, who has backed films like The One I Love and Outside In for Duplass Brothers Productions, makes her feature directorial debut with the upcoming movie.

Eslyn and Mark Duplass have penned the film, which has completed production. The details of the project's plot are being kept under wraps.

Biosphere is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Zackary Drucker, who previously co-directed the Duplass Brothers-produced docuseries The Lady and the Dale.

Eslyn is also the president of Duplass Brothers Productions, founded by Mark and his brother, The Chair actor Jay Duplass.

She previously directed three episodes of the HBO anthology show Room 104 and produced the series.