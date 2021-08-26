Sterling K Brown, Mark Duplass to star in sci-fi film Biosphere, directed by Mel Eslyn
The details of the Biosphere's plot are being kept under wraps.
This Is Us star Sterling K Brown and The Morning Show star Mark Duplass are joining hands for a sci-fi movie titled Biosphere.
Mel Eslyn, who has backed films like The One I Love and Outside In for Duplass Brothers Productions, makes her feature directorial debut with the upcoming movie.
Eslyn and Mark Duplass have penned the film, which has completed production. The details of the project's plot are being kept under wraps.
Biosphere is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Zackary Drucker, who previously co-directed the Duplass Brothers-produced docuseries The Lady and the Dale.
Eslyn is also the president of Duplass Brothers Productions, founded by Mark and his brother, The Chair actor Jay Duplass.
She previously directed three episodes of the HBO anthology show Room 104 and produced the series.
also read
Barbra Streisand says Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper's remake of A Star is Born was 'a wrong idea'
In a recent interview, Barbra Streisand said the 2018 remake of A Star is Born was too similar to the 1976 film, in which she starred alongside Kris Kristofferson.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch review — Clone Wars spin-off is stopgap cure for Mandalorian hangover
Though the series doesn’t defy expectations, it does keep viewers on their toes, serving answers to some questions about the Star Wars universe, and prompting some more
Before The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It releases in Indian cinemas, a brief history of the franchise, cast and characters
As the third part of The Conjuring franchise awaits its release on 13 August in theatres, here's all you need to know about the earlier movies, returning characters and what to expect of the new film.