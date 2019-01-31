Stephen King's iconic work The Stand to be made into 10-episode TV show by CBS

Stephen King's The Stand is being adapted into a television show, state reports. CBS All Access announced recently that it has ordered a 10 episode show for The Stand. This project comes in after considerable back and forth, but it is not the first time the novel has been adapted for TV. There was a 1994 miniseries on The Stand as well.

The series will be helmed, produced and written by Josh Boone. Ben Cavell will serve as executive producer for the show in addition to Boone.

The Stand depicts an apocalyptic world which is on the brink of extinction owing to a plague where the few living have to fight the fundamental battle between good and evil. The future of humankind can only be determined by the 108-year-old mother Abagail and a small group of survivors. The worst nightmares take shape in the form of Randall Flagg, the man with a deadly smile and unimaginable powers.

Stephen King confirmed the news and said in a statement, "I’m excited and so very pleased that The Stand is going to have a new life on this exciting new platform. The people involved are men and women who know exactly what they’re doing; the scripts are dynamite. The result bids to be something memorable and thrilling. I believe it will take viewers away to a world they hope will never happen,” according to a report by Collider.

The casting for The Stand is yet to be finalised.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 12:22:07 IST