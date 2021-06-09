Entertainment

Stephen King's Christine to get new feature film adaptation; Bryan Fuller to pen screenplay, direct

Stephen King's novel was previously adapted into a 1983 feature film, starring Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, Robert Prosky and Harry Dean Stanton.

FP Staff June 09, 2021 12:32:31 IST
Stephen King's Christine to get new feature film adaptation; Bryan Fuller to pen screenplay, direct

Sony Pictures and Blumhouse have roped in director Bryan Fuller to tackle the new adaptation of Stephen King novel Christine.

Fuller, who previously worked on shows such as Star Trek: Discovery, American Gods, Hannibal and Heroes, will also pen the script for the feature film, reported Deadline.

Check out the confirmation here

King's novel, which was published in 1983, was about a boy, Arnie Cunningham, who buys a classic red and white 1958 Plymouth Fury named Christine, licence number CQB 241.

The car seems to have a jealous, possessive personality – and a mind of its own, which has a bad influence on Arnie.

The novel was previously adapted into a 1983 feature film, starring Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, Robert Prosky and Harry Dean Stanton.

The new take will be produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse, alongside Vincenzo Natali and Steven Hoban.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: June 09, 2021 12:32:31 IST

TAGS:

also read

Internet and Mobile Association of India sets up grievance council to ensure OTT guideline compliance
Entertainment

Internet and Mobile Association of India sets up grievance council to ensure OTT guideline compliance

The industry body said 10 digital publishers, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Lionsgate Play, have confirmed that they will be members of the Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council.

Usher says he's ready to release sequel of 2004 Confessions album later this year
Entertainment

Usher says he's ready to release sequel of 2004 Confessions album later this year

Usher doesn't have a definitive release date but expects to release the follow-up album after he begins his Las Vegas residency, which kicks off in July.

Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard arrested in Karnataka on charges of cheating a woman
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard arrested in Karnataka on charges of cheating a woman

Kumar Hegde allegedly entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her and later fled to his native in Karnataka, said a police officer.