You are here:

Stephen Fry, Emma Thompson join Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana in animated film Missing Link

Actors Stephen Fry and Emma Thompson have joined the animated feature Missing Link. The voice cast also includes Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis, reports Variety.com.

Directed by Chris Butler, Missing Link also stars Timothy Olyphant, Matt Lucas, David Walliams, Ching Valdez-Aran and Amrita Acharia.

Laika President-CEO Travis Knight, who will meet with foreign distributors at the 71st Cannes Film Festival, describes Missing Link as achieving "something we've never tried before: a raucous comedy entwined with a swashbuckling epic, underscoring the universal need to find belonging".

Created with 110 sets and 65 unique locations, Missing Link turns on the charismatic Sir Lionel Frost (Jackman) who sets out to prove the existence of a legendary creature the Missing Link (Galifianakis), a soulful beast who, as the last of his kind, is rather lonely.

"It's only now with our fifth film that as a team we have the experience, the know-how and the collaborative confidence to even attempt a movie of this size and scope," said producer Arianne Sutner.

Missing Link, which unveiled the first photograph in Cannes, will be distributed in the US by Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures.

Annapurna has set a spring 2019 US release for the project.

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 16:14 PM