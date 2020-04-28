You are here:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to premiere on Disney+ from 4 May, two months ahead of scheduled date

Fans of sci-fi franchise Star Wars have a reason to rejoice as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is all set to debut on Disney Plus on Star Wars Day which is on 4 May.

According to Variety, the last installment of the space-opera franchise is hitting the online video streaming platform two months before its scheduled streaming date.

The Star Wars Day is colloquially famous among the fans of the series and it is observed on 4 May.

As Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker joins the platform, viewers will be able to stream all the nine instalments of the franchise at Disney Plus.

The flick will be available for global viewers on the platform from 4 May and will stream in the Netherlands from 5 May as the country observes a Remembrance Day holiday, Variety's report stated.

The latest Star Wars film features actors like Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, and others.

Helmed by JJ Abrams, the film was released across the globe on December 20 and minted over $ 1 million but still trailed its previous installments.

