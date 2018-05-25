You are here:

Star Wars standalone movie centered on Boba Fett in the works, James Mangold will direct the film

Disney is developing a Star Wars stand-alone movie centered on the bounty hunter Boba Fett. James Mangold is writing and will direct the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The untitled movie will be a part of the studio's Star Wars anthology films, which are being spun-off as origin stories.

The first anthology film was 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, followed by Solo: A Star Wars Story, starring Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo.

Boba Fett debuted in 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and re-appeared in 1983's Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as a mercenary for the Galactic Empire. Jeremy Bulloch played the character in the two movies and Jason Wingreen provided Fett's voice.

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 14:54 PM